Loyola Academy names Huston as development and marketing director

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLydia Huston, CFRE, is the new director of development and marketing for Loyola Academy. Huston has been a fundraising and non-profit professional for 15 years, having worked previously with The Little Bit Foundation, YWCA Metro St. Louis and Girls Incorporated of St. Louis. Huston earned CFRE designation in 2015 and is a graduate of Saint Louis University, with a B.S. in Organizational Studies and Strategic Communication. She currently serves on the board of Saint Louis University’s Black Alumni Association, as well as Open Door Christian Center, a congregation she co-founded in 2009. Huston is charged to maintain and enhance Loyola Academy’s donor and community relations, as well as communications, marketing and special events, to increase the school’s annual revenue and engagement.

www.stlamerican.com

