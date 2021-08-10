Loyola Academy names Huston as development and marketing director

The Darlington County School District (DCSD) has announced Sarah Tew will be the district’s director of exceptional education. The Darlington County Board of Education approved the hiring at the recommendation of the administration during its July meeting. Tew steps into her new role after serving in the same office as secondary coordinator for exceptional education since 2014. In all, she has worked in the DCSD since 2007 when she began as an intellectual disability moderate teacher at Washington Street Elementary School for grades first through fifth. From 2008-2014, she served as an intellectual disability mild teacher in English/Language Arts and Mathematics at Hartsville High School. Prior to coming to the DCSD, Tew worked as a preschool special education teacher for King William County Public Schools in Virginia. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from what was then Coker College and a Master of Education in Early Childhood Special Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education Leadership, Policy, and Advocacy from the University of South Carolina. She is certified in K-12 Special Education: Intellectual Disabilities, as a Tier 1 elementary principal and as a Tier 1 secondary principal. As director of exceptional education, Tew’s responsibilities will primarily include the coordination and supervision of all programs for students with disabilities in the district. She will provide leadership for continuously inventorying the needs of exceptional education students, and she will also oversee the recruitment, selection and placement of exceptional education personnel.