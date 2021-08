DeJong (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals. Edmundo Sosa will pick up a second straight start at shortstop in place of DeJong, who continues to manage lower-back tightness. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, DeJong appeared to be participating in baseball activities on the field ahead of the series finale, leaving the Cardinals optimistic he'll avoid the injured list. Jones adds that DeJong hasn't resumed swinging since he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 9-4 win, but he's expected to do so in the next day or two before likely rejoining the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus Milwaukee.