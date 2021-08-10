Cancel
Middle Township, NJ

Vineland man dies in Middle Township motorcycle crash

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Vineland man died Friday after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guardrail, police said Monday. About 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at Route 47 and Indian Trail Road in the Dias Creek section of the township, police said in a news release. Investigators found that 67-year-old George Loomis Jr. was traveling west on Indian Trail when he lost control and hit the rail. Bystanders rendered aid before Middle Township Rescue arrived.

