Ridgewood, NJ

showing proof of vaccination

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto courtesy of It’s Greek to Me, Facebook page. Ridgewood NJ, Ridgewood restaurant It’s Greek to Me, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all diners who wish to be seated inside the business’s main dining room. On the restaurant’s Facebook page its states ,“For the safety of our fully vaccinated staff and patrons, beginning Tuesday August 10, indoor dining will be reserved for those showing proof of vaccination. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. All of our outdoor dining will remain available to everyone.”

