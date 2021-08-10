Predicted looming millages often are the problem, not the answer
It’s troubling that businesses and residents of Emmet County, already burdened with financial losses from COVID–19 restrictions, perhaps may have multiple millage proposals (property tax Increases) looming: Bay Bluffs November 2021 capital millage proposal, followed by what I predict could be transit and housing funding proposals. Both transit and housing proponents espouse FIRST creating authorities, which often embrace additional millage for funding sources.www.petoskeynews.com
