'We Need A Comeback': John Cranley Talks To WVXU About His Bid For Governor Of Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced he's running for Ohio governor Tuesday. Cranley is finishing up his second four-year term as mayor and is term-limited out. With his announcement, he posted a campaign video on YouTube explaining why he's running. "The future used to happen in Ohio," he says in a voiceover featuring a montage of car and steel manufacturing; as well as famous Ohioans like Toni Morrison. "But they [Republicans] gave it away and hoped we wouldn't notice."