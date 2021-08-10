Cancel
Ohio State

'We Need A Comeback': John Cranley Talks To WVXU About His Bid For Governor Of Ohio

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced he's running for Ohio governor Tuesday. Cranley is finishing up his second four-year term as mayor and is term-limited out. With his announcement, he posted a campaign video on YouTube explaining why he's running. "The future used to happen in Ohio," he says in a voiceover featuring a montage of car and steel manufacturing; as well as famous Ohioans like Toni Morrison. "But they [Republicans] gave it away and hoped we wouldn't notice."

