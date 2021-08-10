Cancel
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six could become Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential Tropical Cyclone Six continues to move through the northeast Caribbean Sea gaining strength Tuesday. Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is located 160 miles east of Guadelupe with 35 mph winds, and has a high chance of forming into Tropical Storm Fred. The disturbance is moving west-northwest at 17 mph and...

