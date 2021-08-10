UCLA Bruins Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 788)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the UCLA Bruins season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Bruins previous season and highlight their current roster and project just how UCLA will finish this season. Is this the year Chip Kelly finally gets UCLA bowling? Could UCLA be a sleeper to win the Pac 12 south? Is Dorian Thompson Robinson one of the best quarterbacks in the nation? Will UCLA’s schedule be too much for the Bruins? Will the Bruins pass defense improve? Did UCLA win the transfer portal? We talk it all on this special UCLA Bruins edition of The College Football Experience.