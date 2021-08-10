Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Power Up: Democrats’ climate initiatives underscored by IPCC report

By Anchor of Power Up
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've already gotten a harrowing preview of the consequences of climate change this summer. Flooding wrought destruction across Germany and Belgium; the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia experienced unprecedented heat waves that caused hundreds of excess deaths; wildfires are currently ravaging the Greek island of Evia; and neighboring states are getting hit with deadly air pollution as California's Dixie fire is casting “a pall of noxious smoke.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ipcc#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Ipcc#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Related
Environmentinsideedition.com

Climate Specialist Says the Latest Climate Change Report Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report this week, and the findings are dire. It’s being called a “Code Red for humanity.”. “Even though we've had all these warnings, tens of thousands of scientific studies published telling us that we're headed into climate chaos,” Jeff Berardelli, CBS News meteorologist & climate specialist says, “And seeing it around us now, the world has not taken enough action.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: No time to spare on stopping climate change

No sign of Chicken Little in this recently released report. All warnings are to be taken seriously. The sky isn’t falling, but there are mountains of proof that the atmosphere is dangerously warming and that calls for changes that need to be taken seriously and immediately. The U.N. climate report...
Environmentraleighnews.net

5 things to watch for in the latest IPCC report on climate science

On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will release its most comprehensive report on the science of climate change since 2013. It will be the first of four reports released under the IPCC's latest assessment cycle, with subsequent reports coming in 2022. Over the past eight years,...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

What to expect in the new IPCC report on climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) will publish a new report on Monday Aug. 9. The report is expected to show temperatures rising more quickly than expected and show the long-term effects of increased CO2 in the air. Public and private actors must act now to get to net...
EnvironmentAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: Dire New IPCC Report Underscores the Need for Leadership and Investment in Climate Action, CAP Experts Say

Washington, D.C. — Today, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new report highlighting the scientific evidence behind the accelerating global climate crisis and the cost of further inaction. In response, Dr. Frances Colón, senior director for International Climate at the Center for American Progress, issued the following statement:
EnvironmentNewswise

NAU’s Kaufman Lead Author on IPCC Global Climate Change Report

Newswise — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC) has just released its latest major assessment report on global climate change, approved by the world’s governments. Climate Change 2021: Physical Science Basis is the Working Group I contribution to the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). The Working Group comprises more...
Environmentedf.org

IPCC Underscores Need to Slash Methane, Deploy Natural Climate Solutions

(NEW YORK, NY) The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change today released its Sixth Assessment Report, which summarizes the current state of Earth’s warming climate while looking ahead to future scenarios with and without effective climate action. “The latest report from top international scientists – which warns that we will likely...
Environmentbakingbusiness.com

IPCC climate report pulls no punches, urgent action needed

WASHINGTON — In a blunt and urgent warning, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said many of the changes already set in motion by the warming of the planet, such as melting polar ice caps and the steady sea level rise, are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. Many other observed changes in the climate, such as more numerous and longer droughts in some regions and increased frequency of intense rainfall and even flooding in others, are without precedent in thousands if not hundreds of thousands of years. That human activity was the principal cause in bringing about these changes is “undisputed.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Vice

'Nobody Is Safe' Warns Latest IPCC Climate Report

Human activity is an “unequivocal” driver of the climate crisis that affects every region on Earth, a reality that will have dire consequences for the coming decades but that also reasserts our own power to shape the long-term future of our planet and its inhabitants, according to a highly anticipated new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

IPCC Report Blames Human Activity For Worsening Climate Disasters

A new UN climate study issued on Monday morning details how climate change is already inflicting havoc throughout the globe, warning that any more warming would only fuel more catastrophic disasters. According to a summary of the report's conclusions for policymakers, "it is unambiguous that human impact has warmed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy