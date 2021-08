It has been a week now that the Detroit Lions have been in training camp and it is time to hand out some grades to the players in camp. For the Detroit Lions, many players are winners. First, Jared Goff has had a decent camp so far being accurate and helping lead the team. D’Andre Swift has been a fantastic player in camp and shown his ability to create plays all over the field. Jeffrey Okudah has been a positive player and became what the Lions vison for him with the third overall pick. Alim McNeill has been a great shocker in camp and shown his disruptive ability on the defensive line.