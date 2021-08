Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as India's bowlers dominated on the opening day of their five-match Test series against England at Trent Bridge. The hosts backed up their dismal display with the bat against New Zealand earlier in the summer by collapsing to just 183 all out, captain Joe Root being the only Englishman to show any resistance to the Indian attack scoring 64 in an innings which also saw him become England's all time leading run scorer.