Corn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report eased concerns about the condition of crops in the United States. Soybeans firmed on hopes of more Chinese demand while wheat also rose. Markets were shifting focus to the USDA world...

www.agriculture.com

