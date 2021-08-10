Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, NY

Officials: 1 dead following Monday house fire in Hamilton

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRIjT_0bN98NSF00

" Officials say one person was found dead following a fire Monday in Hamilton. Police and fire crews arrived at the home located at 61 Lenox Ave. around 4:45 a.m., where they found the back of the house swallowed by flames. According to officials, a 23-year-old man was found dead upstairs in a bedroom. The fire was reported to be extinguished around an hour later. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger of the Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4010 . "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

1K+
Followers
379
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy