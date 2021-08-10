Officials: 1 dead following Monday house fire in Hamilton

" Officials say one person was found dead following a fire Monday in Hamilton. Police and fire crews arrived at the home located at 61 Lenox Ave. around 4:45 a.m., where they found the back of the house swallowed by flames. According to officials, a 23-year-old man was found dead upstairs in a bedroom. The fire was reported to be extinguished around an hour later. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger of the Criminal Investigations Section at. "