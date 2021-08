Data has become the new source code, and we need a way to manage it. Data has become the new source code, and we need a way to manage it. Data is so important that many of the leading practitioners in AI are pushing for data to be at the center of the ML workflow. For many years, code has been at the center of software development. And we have developed amazing tools and processes to create great software, becoming more agile and effective. But today, with the upsurging of machine learning software, curating the right data for machine learning applications is the most crucial element. Without tools and processes to develop datasets, we can’t create models with real-world impact.