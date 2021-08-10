Cancel
California State

Out of prison, then out of country. Poll asks Californians’ view on deporting undocumented

By Andrea Briseño
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Californians want to end the so-called double punishment of undocumented people, who often are deported once completing a prison or jail sentence, a poll shows. Currently, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is notified of the release dates of suspected foriegn-born inmates by the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Although the CDCR isn’t legally obligated to work with ICE, the agencies coordinate to transfer undocumented inmates to detention facilities, where they ultimately are criminalized and deported, according to the immigrant rights group ICE Out of California.

