2021 Best Places to Work: JNBA Financial Advisors wins second BPTW award
JNBA Financial Advisors is a two-time Best Places to Work honoree, in part because the firm's owners and leadership recognize the value of listening to team members in what makes a great work environment. Various committees outside of leadership help guide the firm's benefit offerings and business practices. For example, the employee benefits committee surveyed the rest of the team and proposed additional enhancements, resulting in a paid paternity leave program and a work-remote policy pre-Covid.www.bizjournals.com
