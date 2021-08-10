Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

2021 Best Places to Work: JNBA Financial Advisors wins second BPTW award

Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JNBA Financial Advisors is a two-time Best Places to Work honoree, in part because the firm's owners and leadership recognize the value of listening to team members in what makes a great work environment. Various committees outside of leadership help guide the firm's benefit offerings and business practices. For example, the employee benefits committee surveyed the rest of the team and proposed additional enhancements, resulting in a paid paternity leave program and a work-remote policy pre-Covid.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Best Places To Work#Bptw#Pre Covid#Jnba Financial Advisors#Pto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Tech company SPS Commerce racks up 11th BPTW award

Eleven-time Best Places to Work honoree SPS Commerce Inc. kept its award-winning workplace culture alive through a variety of ways this past year. It held virtual SPS Days, marking its 10th and 11th anniversaries as a public company that included a T-shirt design competition and a then-and-now retrospective from long-time employees. It also provided educational opportunities for global employees through virtual professional development weeks.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Defense Engineering Corporation

A Beavercreek engineering consultant is making the list as a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Defense Engineering Corporation is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Company category. This is the fifth year for DEC as a best place to work honoree. "We are...
Personal Financewgnradio.com

Thought Leader Doug Myers: ‘Retirement planning is best done with a financial advisor’

There were different views on planning for retirement, specifically how consumers can best determine what income level to plan for in their retirement. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to react to and share his thoughts on retirement. Plus some challenges that consumers may be facing if they are relying solely on a state funded pension fund and some alternatives they may consider.
Economybizjournals

2021 Best Places to Work: Spire Credit Union wins first BPTW honor

Spire Credit Union debuts on the Business Journal's Best Places to Work list this year. It offers new parent leave to eligible employees. It allows employees to "sell back" unused or excess PTO up to 40 hours per calendar year. And all regular employees are eligible for quarterly team bonuses — up to $500 per quarter — after they have completed one full month of service.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Ryan Cos. tops list of BPTW honorees — Large Companies

Real estate developer Ryan Cos. US Inc. tops the list of Best Places to Work in the large company category this year; this is its third BPTW award. In addition to the Minneapolis-based company's focus on work-life balance, its team members appreciate its generous gender-neutral parental leave benefit to welcome a child into their home (birth, adoption or foster); the company's fertility benefits; and its mental health programs.
EconomyKTEN.com

Best Cities for Young Financial Advisors to Start Their Career – 2021 Edition

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), almost one in 10 personal financial advisors are based in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area. While the Big Apple may be a hot spot for financial advisors looking to start their career, there are many other places where financial advisors are in high demand and have great job opportunities.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: FRSecure is three-time honoree

Information security consulting firm FRSecure strives from the recruiting process on to maintain an engaging work environment. Firm leaders work during the interview process to make sure they hire people who fit the culture and understand the mission. This philosophy ensures that people are comfortable working for the Minnetonka-based company and will easily and quickly fit in with co-workers.
BusinessPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf is two-time BPTW honoree

Cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. returns to the Business Journal's Best Places to Work list thanks in part to a robust employee benefits program. This includes quarterly bonuses calculated against the performance objectives of the company; unlimited paid time off; and an active diversity, equity and inclusion committee with nearly 100 members.
EconomyMiddletown Press

The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021

The work culture company Great Place to Work revealed its annual study The Best Workplaces in Latin America 2021 where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees for their benefits and environment. According to the GPTW annual survey, on average, 87% of the employees of the organizations...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Greiner Construction is first-time honoree

Greiner Construction is a Minneapolis-based general contractor and first-time Best Places to Work honoree. Part of what makes it a winning workplace is its commitment to community, including its employee community and the communities it does business in. Greiner participates in career fairs, organizes team-building volunteer activities, and hosts company parties.
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

Leading Digital Mortgage Platform Maxwell Named a 2021 Best Place to Work

DENVER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Maxwell, a leading digital mortgage and fulfillment platform for small to midsize lenders, just announced it was named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Denver Business Journal. The company ranked sixth in the medium-sized category. “At Maxwell, we’ve worked really hard...
TechnologyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Software company Branch debuts on BPTW list

Golden Valley-based Branch makes an app that helps hourly and gig workers get paid and manage their schedules. It's also a first-time Best Places to Work honoree. That's not the only recognition the software company has received recently: Business Journal sister publication Minne Inno named it a 2021 Fire Award winner, and Branch's CEO, Atif Siddiqi, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. The startup raised over $19 million earlier this year.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Prairie Business Names JRMC a Best Place to Work

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is proud to receive a Best Places to Work award from Prairie Business Magazine. Every year Prairie Business recognizes companies and organizations that, in part, have been nominated by their peers. JRMC was named one of the region’s best, said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business Magazine. Prairie Business selects 50 employers each year from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy