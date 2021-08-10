Vital Acquires Kipawa and Zeus Projects from Quebec Precious Metals Corporation for C$8 Million; Strengthens Canadian Rare Earths Portfolio

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,654,000.