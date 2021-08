Rating – 2.5/5. The Shudder originals and exclusives have really been hitting hard over the last year or so with some of them being my favorites of the year. However, not all of these films are movies that I dig. There has been a few that just wasn’t for me. That doesn’t make them bad movies but they wasn’t something I enjoyed. When I first saw the trailer for Lucky I was hooked. I wanted to see it so bad and when I saw that RLJE Films was releasing it on DVD I had to snag a copy to review. I requested a copy and soon one was sent my way. Thanks guys!