Continuous Delivery: The Secret to 5G’s Success

Quite often, when developing applications, it becomes necessary to execute long-running code at the same time as performing other tasks. More recently, to run a program on the Java virtual machine (JVM) it was necessary to write the program in Java. Those days are long gone due to the wide variety of programming languages ​​for the JVM. Clojure is a general-purpose dynamic language developed by Rich Hickey for the JVM. One of the main goals of an engineer who speaks this language is to simplify the process of writing a program with multiple threads that are accessing data simultaneously. What, exactly, is the role of a Clojure software engineer and how can they improve the functionality of its products?