Return to ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Talent’ Goes Live, ‘Untold’ Sports Stories, ‘Stargirl’ Is Back

As a big fan of ESPN’s influential “30 for 30” docuseries and Vice’s excellent “Dark Side of the Ring,” I’m the exact audience for Netflix’s “Untold,” a new five-part sports docuseries from the creators of “Wild Wild Country,” Chapman Way and Maclain Way. However, for every “Dark Side” and “30 for 30,” there are dozens of hours of truly mediocre sports documentaries, films that lean into hero worship or mere recounting of events that most fans already watched on television. With that in mind, I brought varying degrees of knowledge of all five of these stories to “Untold,” and was impressed with every single one of them (all of which run about 75-90 minutes), which all range from good to great. Of course, there are slight variations in quality, and some of them pull back from issues that I wish they would have investigated further, but all five are worth a look, especially in light of the recent conversations being had around the world around mental well-being and athletics. The timing really couldn’t be better for an engaging, conversation-enhancing series that further reveals that what we think we know about sports is only part of the story.