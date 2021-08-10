FTL: Faster Than Light Composer Wants To Hear Your Lord Of The Rings Game Pitches

This story first ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. Amazon may be known for its two-day package delivery, but when it comes to a blockbuster TV project like Lord of the Rings, the company clearly believes in taking its time. Nearly four years have passed since its Prime Video division announced plans to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary novel for television, but this week, audiences were told the highly anticipated package would take another 13 months to arrive, with a new guaranteed delivery date of September 2, 2022. While such long gestation periods often signal behind-the-scenes trouble for a production, in this case, it is more likely a hint of how ambitious Amazon plans to be in its quest to turn the very costly show into a game-changing hit.