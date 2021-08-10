Cancel
FTL: Faster Than Light Composer Wants To Hear Your Lord Of The Rings Game Pitches

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver thought you could make a decent video game if you landed a job as the person in charge of ideas and left all the other work such as programming, marketing, art design, sound engineering, and so much more to other people? How about a Lord of the Rings game then? While the video game industry isn't yet ready to announce a recruitment drive for Middle-Earth: Tokyo Drift, FTL: Faster Than Light composer Ben Prunty is curious to hear your elevator pitch for a Lord of the Rings game.

