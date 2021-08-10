Cancel
Letter: Say no to public money for the NFL, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Don’t get me wrong, I understand that The Bills have been an integral part of the “social fabric” of Buffalo, Erie County and all of Western New York State for a long time now. Despite this, I find it unrealistic for the multibillionaire Pegula family to shamefully and shamelessly send representatives to Albany in their money grab to ask for $1.4 billion – to build a new stadium in Orchard Park: for 10 games a year. They are asking our state and local representatives, our politicians, to find over a billion dollars for them to use for construction of this new facility – money which these representatives/politicians do not have to pay back. Guess who has to pay it back? If you answered that you and I, the local taxpayers must pay this back, you are correct.

NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Dear NFL, Don’t Even Think About Moving The Buffalo Bills

Earlier this week, news broke regarding a possible move for the Buffalo Bills. Relocations are not new or unique in US Sports; the San Diego Chargers are now the LA Chargers. The Rams have played in St Louis and Los Angeles, and the nomadic Raiders are currently playing in Las Vegas. If the Buffalo Bills moved away from Western New York, it wouldn’t be unprecedented, but it would shock and disappoint many fans and NFL pundits. There are many reasons why this story is out there. It is a shame; we should talk about the return of Star Lotuleilei, the development of youngsters Ed Oliver and Gregory Rousseau, and an MVP-level quarterback under center. However, the NFL is a ruthless business, sentiment seldom gets considered, and the suits are never afraid to stun people.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills new stadium hits funding snag

As the talks begin for the Buffalo Bills new stadium, it seems there is a disconnect on funding. Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl that the Buffalo Bills could be getting a new stadium, or at least in some form. Kim and Terry Pegula, the owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres, had a Dodgeball moment when they asked the state of New York and Erie County officials about funding for the new stadium.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Bills Consider Leaving Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills want a new stadium fully funded by New York State taxpayers — and they’re reportedly threatening to leave if they don’t get it. Austin, Texas has emerged as a potential destination for the NFL team should owners Kim and Terry Pegula not find a satisfactory deal in Buffalo.
NFLPosted by
ALT 103.5

Buffalo Bills Eye Training Camp Return to Rochester

NFL Training camp is a special experience. Generally, it is a low cost, if not free, way for fans, especially young fans to get up close to the players that they see on their large tv's every Sunday during the NFL season. Buffalo Bills training camp had been held at St. John Fisher College since 2000. The pandemic forced most NFL teams back into their home stadium facilities for ease of containment last season and this season as well.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Are the Buffalo Bills relocating to Austin, Texas?

THE Buffalo Bills have been an NFL team since 1970. Prior to their start in the NFL, the team was a member of the American Football League and won two league championships in 1965 and 1965. Are the Buffalo Bills relocating to Austin, Texas?. It was announced on Sunday, August...
NFLthelcn.com

Confer: Let the Buffalo Bills pay their own bills

Sunday’s edition of the Buffalo New dropped a bombshell: The Buffalo Bills are in talks with New York and Erie County officials about a proposed new stadium and the Pegula family wants taxpayers to foot the entire bill to the tune of $1.1 billion. While that initial ask is a...
NFLWashington Examiner

Don’t let the Buffalo Bills scam taxpayers

The Buffalo Bills want a new football stadium to play in, except they don’t want to pay for it. Rather, Bills ownership wants the public to spend $1.1 billion in taxpayer money to build a stadium for the NFL team, as WHEC reports. It’s a terrible proposal from a greedy...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Buffalo Bills Rumor

Are the Buffalo Bills considering a move to Austin, Texas?. That’s the latest rumor following the report by the Buffalo News on Sunday. The Bills are reportedly seeking $1.1 million for a new stadium and they reportedly want the public to pay for it. “The public would provide an unprecedented...
NFLourcommunitynow.com

Report names Austin as potential relocation destination for NFL's Buffalo Bills

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been thrown out as a prospective relocation destination for the Buffalo Bills, according to a writer for ESPN.com . In a tweet , Seth Wickersham said "an ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the 'other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it'." Wickersham's tweet was a response to reporting from The Buffalo News that team owners are asking taxpayers to pay for 100% of the new stadium.
NFLPopculture

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Eyeing Move to New City

The Buffalo Bills could be moving to a new city. According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, the Bills could move to Austin, Texas as the team is looking to get a new stadium at their current location, Orchard Park in New York. Wickersham said Austin is a potential destination - or threat - as one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.”
NFLHouston Chronicle

NFL team Buffalo Bills reportedly threatens move to Texas

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly looking at Texas as a potential new home. According to a tweet from a writer at ESPN.com, Seth Wickersham, the National Football League franchise based in Buffalo, New York is considering a move to Austin as a leverage play to get public funding for a new $1.5 billion stadium. The Buffalo News reports team owners are asking taxpayers to pay 100 percent for a new stadium.
NFLPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out The Buffalo Bills 2021 Media Guide

There is no city or fan base more excited to see the start of the NFL season this year than Bills Mafia in Buffalo. The team is coming off one of the best seasons in decades and for the most part of the season last year we couldn't see our team in person because of COVID-19 guidelines.
NFLBuffalo News

Letter: Pegulas may be scheming on something big for Buffalo

Ralph had a plan. Wilson bequeathed $1.2 billion of the $1.4 billion from the sale of the Bills to the people of the cities of Detroit and Buffalo. What an amazing legacy. It should be called The Ralph for as long as the Bills play here to honor that amazing gift, I say.
NFLBuffalo News

Letter: Pegula, NFL should foot the bill on any new stadium

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL, said that “league owners were of one mind, that Buffalo needs a new stadium.” Forbes last month put the wealth of Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, at $5.4 billion. And they want the taxpayers of New York State and Erie County to pay for a new $1.1 billion stadium plus, they want another $400 million for renovations costs to the NHL Sabres arena in downtown Buffalo.

