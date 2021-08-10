Letter: Say no to public money for the NFL, Buffalo Bills

Don’t get me wrong, I understand that The Bills have been an integral part of the “social fabric” of Buffalo, Erie County and all of Western New York State for a long time now. Despite this, I find it unrealistic for the multibillionaire Pegula family to shamefully and shamelessly send representatives to Albany in their money grab to ask for $1.4 billion – to build a new stadium in Orchard Park: for 10 games a year. They are asking our state and local representatives, our politicians, to find over a billion dollars for them to use for construction of this new facility – money which these representatives/politicians do not have to pay back. Guess who has to pay it back? If you answered that you and I, the local taxpayers must pay this back, you are correct.