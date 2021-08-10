Cancel
Alaska State

Pebble Project Facilities Would Be Unaffected by Recent 8.1M Earthquake in Alaska

 5 days ago

Robust engineering design for key mine-site facilities reflects commitment to environmental leadership. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ('Pebble Partnership') has determined the 8.1 magnitude ('M') earthquake experienced in Alaska on July 28, 2021 resulted in substantially less ground movement at the project site than the seismic events considered in the assessment of the stability of its proposed tailings facility designs.

