Pebble Project Facilities Would Be Unaffected by Recent 8.1M Earthquake in Alaska

Four the 4th time in the last 7 days, scientists are raising the alert level for another volcano in the U.S. as the risk of a fresh volcanic eruption rises. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) is raising the Aviation Color Code and Alert Level at the Atka volcanic complex to YELLOW/ADVISORY after detecting an increased number of small, shallow earthquakes over the past 24 hours. According to the AVO, these earthquakes have been located 1.9 to 3.7 miles deep; they’ve been centered around 4.3 miles southwest of Korovin Volcano. According to the AVO, the earthquakes represent an increase from background seismic activity, but may not necessarily lead to an eruption.