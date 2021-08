I am not a medical professional, so I rely on experts in the field for advice about masks and vaccinations. I wonder if letter-writer Matt Pergar (“Latrobe’s mask decision the right one,” Aug. 1, TribLIVE) is a doctor. He writes, “Parents know what is best for their children.” This seems to be a highly irresponsible statement at a time when we need to be listening to people who actually know what they’re talking about. Not all parents have medical degrees. And because of the nature of infectious disease, is he suggesting that individual parents know what’s best for other parents’ children as well?