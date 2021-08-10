Cancel
Letter: Democracy might depend on prosecuting ex-president

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

The loss of common sense and critical thinking is disturbing but not new. In 1995 astronomer Carl Sagan penned his prophetic quote: “I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time – when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness…”

buffalonews.com

POTUSPosted by
CNN

Obama poses a question that we still cannot answer

(CNN) — The "Yes We Can!" bumper sticker that seemed to be plastered on every passing car. The "fired up, ready to go!" chant that once rocked arenas. And, of course, those iconic photos of Black, White, and brown people shedding tears of joy at a victory celebration in Chicago's Grant Park that November evening in 2008.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: I wear my mask because I believe that Democracy is a team sport

We all have seen the political signs and flags: Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, as well as, other "matter" centric logos and phrases. As a fully vaccinated "old guy", I am back to carrying my mask and using it when necessary. To me, it is not an imposition or an infringement on my rights. Democracy is a team sport. This is our country. America belongs to all of us and we are responsible for what happens inside our borders, including the health of our citizens. The "me first" and "my rights are more important" crowd do not understand the phrase "we the people".
Presidential Electiongreensboro.com

Dave Gammon: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

If you examine a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a Ph.D. in political science to grasp that the sparsely vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery incentives, appeals from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.
U.S. PoliticsDeming Headlight

Limiting free speech among dangers to democracy

Am I hypocritical in my relief that Facebook, Twitter, and the like are banning dangerous misinformation about the pandemic, vaccines and the idea that China or a dead Venezuelan dictator helped Joe Biden steal the U.S. presidency?. Free speech has always been a cause close to my heart. I have...
Presidential ElectionPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Ignorance, apathy threaten democracy

A university professor told his class that the greatest threats to democracy were ignorance and apathy. When he asked his students to explain the difference, one responded, not knowing it was the correct answer, “I don’t know and I don’t care.”. In the 2020 presidential election, voters took a step...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: History will remember those refusing vaccination

When, in 1940, the small Royal Air Force (RAF) saved all of England from destruction by the very formidable German air force, Winston Churchill succinctly memorialized their bravery when he declared “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”. Today, in...
PoliticsWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: 2nd Amendment maintains democracy

The Mexican government is planning to sue U.S. gun manufacturers due to the number of illegal guns in Mexico. Certainly, this is in collaboration with the progressive Democrats that despise the ability for law abiding Americans to protect themselves. This is also a confession of the Mexican government’s inability to govern. But instead of looking introspectively to determine why this problem exists and how to fix it, it is easier to blame others, especially when payday appears to be near.
U.S. Politicspilot.com

Column: GOP Showing No Leadership On the Issues

After the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 and the inauguration two weeks later, I penned an article that suggested ways political entities needed to change to preserve our democracy and basic ways of governing in this country. Included were suggestions to individuals, business and labor, and both the Democratic and Republican parties.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Will the Republican Party break free from election lies and conspiracy theories?

Fmr. Republican Congressman David Jolly and the New Yorker’s Masha Gessen join Ali Velshi to discuss the state of American politics when one of the major parties keeps grasping to conspiracy theories and grievance politics. Jolly says he’s concerned about the ability to mend the wounds of American politics, and Gessen says after years of Donald Trump’s efforts to build a “totalitarian-type movement,” it may be too late.Aug. 13, 2021.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Democracy is integral to our nation

The Constitution and democracy work hand in hand. I am writing this letter in response to the letter from Justin Graf about our Constitution and democracy in our great country. I know what the Constitution says, and the laws and our democracy of United States. I learned that in high school. Tom Eldred was my teacher. He was an excellent teacher and historian.
U.S. PoliticsStar-Tribune

Hanson: Woke nonsense is warping everyday life

Americans are growing angrier by the day, but in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or the Tea Party movement over a decade ago. The rage this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time in their lives, Americans of all classes and races are starting to fear a self-created apocalypse that threatens their family’s safety and the American way of life.
U.S. Politicsloc.gov

Pillars of Democracy: Rebuilding America’s Trust in the Presidency

For decades America’s civic and governmental institutions have lost the trust of the people, and sometimes even come under direct attack. Commentators offer various explanations for what has happened. Many point to a loss of faith in authority figures beginning with the Vietnam War and the corruption of Watergate, and the movement in the 1960s and ‘70s, stemming in part from the anti-war protest effort, that sought to challenge authority figures of all stripes. Whatever the reason, the fact is that 50 years ago the public had more faith in institutions as varied as the press, universities, religious organizations, and the government. And those institutions played a bigger role in our lives.
Presidential ElectionPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Harris as president a frightening thought

I couldn’t agree more with letter-writer Albert Depew (“Kamala Harris’ character,” July 16, TribLIVE). Harris couldn’t even beat the likes of Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang for the Democratic nomination for president. Tulsi Gabbard took her apart at one of the debates. She withdrew from the race before the first vote was cast in the Iowa caucuses.
U.S. PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: It’s up to all Americans to defend our democracy

All it would have taken for President Donald Trump’s coup to succeed is a bit more organization. Had the insurrectionists captured or killed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence or any number of others, where would we be today? Would the economy have cratered? Would the military have intervened? Would we be in a bloody civil war killing those who have opposing political views? Are we working, going to school or shopping? It’s doubtful.
Congress & CourtsBuffalo News

Letter: Republican Party plan backfires on democracy

This moment in time is no coincidence. It has been growing for decades, cultivated and slowly nourished to bear its toxic fruit, that of insurrection and the attempt to dismantle the democratic process. Over 15 years ago, the Republican Party methodically initiated a strategy of gaining control of state legislatures, governors, federal judges and Supreme Court justices, in an attempt to amass power and control over state and federal laws, ranging from voting rights and abortion to what is taught in our schools. The election of Barack Obama was a milestone in U.S. history, yet it also ushered in the tea party and Donald J. Trump.
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Letter: GOP undermines democracy

The media often portrays the Trump GOP’s thinly veiled assaults on voter rights as conservative ploys. Voter suppression in 2021 is not conservative. The GOP’s attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters are racist, unfair, untruthful, unprincipled, un-Christian, un-American, unpatriotic, undemocratic and decidedly reactionary. The Trump GOP has no legitimacy in American democracy.

