Letter: Learning to work together would solve majority of issues
As read your paper, or watch the news (mostly to find out what they think the weather will be), I often wonder why everything seems to be based on the political views of the writer. “Follow the science;” “can’t trust this because a (Republican or Democrat, pick one) says to;” “the Jan. 6 incident was a riot, but not the Portland incidents of the summer;” “Biden is demented;” “Biden is healing the country.”buffalonews.com
