Win a Gold Medal: How to Protect Children from Furniture and TV Tip-Overs
(BPT) - After watching thousands of seasoned athletes compete in the summer games, young children may be inspired to attempt their own races or climbing competitions at home. But before kids start practicing their favorite sports activities in a bedroom or living room, parents and caregivers should secure furniture and TVs to the wall to help avoid a potentially deadly tip-over incident.www.beaumontenterprise.com
Comments / 1