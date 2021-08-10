Win a Gold Medal: How to Protect Children from Furniture and TV Tip-Overs

We are all trying to learn how we can keep our homes safe from wildfires. I recently learned a new concept that, if applied, will help reduce the risk of fire. Vegetation can be described in terms of its vertical and horizontal arrangement. Tree limbs that go up a tree are in a vertical arrangement. By removing tree limbs from the ground up to 6 feet, you are reducing the chance of fire climbing the tree. By eliminating the ladder fuels, you minimize the movement of fire into the crown of a tree.