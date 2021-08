If you’ve taken even the smallest break from having fun in the sun and peeked into any clothing or big box stores this summer, then you’ll know that stores are stocked — from back-to-school clothing to back-to-school supplies, back-to-school shopping is in full swing! And yes, back-to-school shopping can be done the traditional in-person way. But then there’s the ever-present option of shopping online. That’s where Amazon steps in — with quick, easy ordering and returning, you can still get all the back-to-school clothes you need, minus having to wait for a fitting room or wade through racks of sale items to find your kid’s size.