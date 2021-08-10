Cancel
Parallels Desktop 17, hands-on: Improved performance, plus Windows 11 and MacOS Monterey compatibility

By Cliff Joseph
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual upgrades to Parallels Desktop are normally fairly straightforward, with few challenges to its status as the leading virtualisation tool for Mac users who want to run Windows on their Mac (there are only occasional signs of life from VMWare's rival Fusion). But this year brings a new challenge, in the form of Microsoft, which has just launched Windows 365, a service that effectively runs Windows as a kind of 'virtual PC' in the cloud.

