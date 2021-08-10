Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Authorities identified 71-year-old Jesus Regalo who died in an auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
Authorities released the name of 71-year-old Jesus Regalo, from Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life in an auto-pedestrian accident in east Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Sahara and Eastern Avenues. According to the officers, a 2020 Thor Venetian recreational vehicle was stopped at the red light eastbound on Sahara in the right turn lane.

At the same time, the pedestrian was waiting at the southwest corner to cross Eastern. As the light turned green, the RV turned and the pedestrian began to cross. The pedestrian walked into the right side of the RV, causing him to fall down, officers added.

The 71-year-old man was then run over by the rear tires of the RV. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the RV stopped and waited for the officers to arrive. The driver of the vehicle, who was not suspected to be impaired, was identified as a 65-year-old man from New Jersey.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Jesus Regalo from Las Vegas. He died of blunt force injuries after the crash, police mentioned.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 10, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

