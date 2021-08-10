Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Hot, Humid, & Stormy Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few mid-day storms are expected Tuesday, with some strong, possibly severe. It's going to be hot & humid as well, with highs in the upper 80s & low 90s this afternoon. Stay cool & hydrated, and keep the umbrellas with you if you are heading out to the first day of the Mower County Fair in Austin. Look for the rain & rumbles to be on the way out as we are starting the Safe City Nights event in Rochester, this evening in the SW side of town.

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Austin, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Stormy#City Nights#County Fairs#Umbrellas#Stay Cool Hydrated#The Mower County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy