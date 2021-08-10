Hot, Humid, & Stormy Tuesday

A few mid-day storms are expected Tuesday, with some strong, possibly severe. It's going to be hot & humid as well, with highs in the upper 80s & low 90s this afternoon. Stay cool & hydrated, and keep the umbrellas with you if you are heading out to the first day of the Mower County Fair in Austin. Look for the rain & rumbles to be on the way out as we are starting the Safe City Nights event in Rochester, this evening in the SW side of town.