Environment

Sweating Away More Heat & Humidity

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only do we have the chance for a few summer-like strong storms Tuesday, some parts of the area will be dealing with, and sweating away heat & humidity once again. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s across southern Minnesota, & the lower 90s over north Iowa. Iowa will get the brunt of not only the heat, but the humidity as well. Minnesota will see heat index values into the lower 90s, while communities in Iowa will see the feel-like temperatures soar to near 100°, if not a little hotter! That's why a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for a good portion of Iowa from 12 PM - 7 PM Tuesday. Even in Minnesota, everyone should stay cool, safe, & hydrated during this hot & humid stretch. Take as many cool-down and water breaks as possible, especially for the outside workers. And NEVER leave any pet or person unattended in a vehicle for any length of time in heat & humidity like this!

Waiting On The Rain

Several days without rain will not help the on-going drought situation for our area. While we've picked up a little for August, it's not even close to help out with the drought, which remains in the moderate/severe range for most of the area. The only exception is along & east of Highway 52, where the recent soaks have helped. Having said that, we remain rain-free through the first half of the week, before a couple more chances for rain & rumbles return next Thursday.
Comfy Air Lingers Into Next Week

We were sweating away the start of August, and that made many wonder, myself included, will it get worse for the rest of the month? Good news, that kind of humidity is a thing of the past, as the comfy air is here, and will settle into place for the next several days. In fact, the humidity really won't become an issue until we make our way into the middle of next week, & the end of the week especially, with our next rain chances on the way.

