Sweating Away More Heat & Humidity

Not only do we have the chance for a few summer-like strong storms Tuesday, some parts of the area will be dealing with, and sweating away heat & humidity once again. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s across southern Minnesota, & the lower 90s over north Iowa. Iowa will get the brunt of not only the heat, but the humidity as well. Minnesota will see heat index values into the lower 90s, while communities in Iowa will see the feel-like temperatures soar to near 100°, if not a little hotter! That's why a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for a good portion of Iowa from 12 PM - 7 PM Tuesday. Even in Minnesota, everyone should stay cool, safe, & hydrated during this hot & humid stretch. Take as many cool-down and water breaks as possible, especially for the outside workers. And NEVER leave any pet or person unattended in a vehicle for any length of time in heat & humidity like this!