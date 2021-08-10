Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

We were sweating away the start of August, and that made many wonder, myself included, will it get worse for the rest of the month? Good news, that kind of humidity is a thing of the past, as the comfy air is here, and will settle into place for the next several days. In fact, the humidity really won't become an issue until we make our way into the middle of next week, & the end of the week especially, with our next rain chances on the way.