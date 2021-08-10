Cancel
Environment

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an opportunity to see a few strong, maybe even severe storms, rumble across parts of southern MN & northern IA Tuesday early afternoon. The arrival time for these storms will be around 10 AM - 12 PM, lasting until 4 PM - 6 PM area-wide. Overall, our better chance at severe weather locally will be east of I-35, mainly along & east of Highway 52. The main threats locally will be damaging wind & large hail, with an isolated tornado possible as well, again that chance looks better east. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible as well, with the severe threat moving east & out for Wednesday.

Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over Alabama

A large area of storms has developed mainly west of I-65 in the Birmingham area. They are pushing generally north northwest. Over East central Alabama, storms extend from Tuskegee to Dadeville and Alexander City. They are moving northwest. Over Northeast Alabama, storms cover parts of Blount, Etowah, Marshall, and Jackson...
EnvironmentEl Paso News

Three More Heavy Rain Threat Days; Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

With the deadly flooding the Borderland has endured the last few days, the last thing we need is more rainfall. Unfortunately, unusual levels of tropical moisture stay around for three more days. A series of small upper-level disturbances will cause periodic showers and t-showers. Each storm has the potential to unlock heavy rainfall. Moisture levels begin to return to normal monsoon levels starting Wednesday. We’ll still see storms, but not as bad as they have been. Here’s your forecast…
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Comfy Air Lingers Into Next Week

We were sweating away the start of August, and that made many wonder, myself included, will it get worse for the rest of the month? Good news, that kind of humidity is a thing of the past, as the comfy air is here, and will settle into place for the next several days. In fact, the humidity really won't become an issue until we make our way into the middle of next week, & the end of the week especially, with our next rain chances on the way.

