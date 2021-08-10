Strong Storms Possible Tuesday
We have an opportunity to see a few strong, maybe even severe storms, rumble across parts of southern MN & northern IA Tuesday early afternoon. The arrival time for these storms will be around 10 AM - 12 PM, lasting until 4 PM - 6 PM area-wide. Overall, our better chance at severe weather locally will be east of I-35, mainly along & east of Highway 52. The main threats locally will be damaging wind & large hail, with an isolated tornado possible as well, again that chance looks better east. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible as well, with the severe threat moving east & out for Wednesday.www.kaaltv.com
Comments / 0