You may recall that late last week, it was confirmed that tech manufacturer Gigabyte had been subjected to a successful hacking attempt and that around 112GB of supposedly exceptionally sensitive data had been stolen from them. – Representing the latest big company to be subjected to a ‘ransomware‘ attack, at the time the news broke. At the same time, the hack did seem to be legitimate, there wasn’t a lot of specific information about what the groups demands were or, more specifically, what kind of data they’d successfully stolen. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, the supposed ‘ransom note’ issued to Gigabyte has appeared online and, on the whole, it does appear that this could be quite a serious matter!