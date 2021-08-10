New Book, Made in California, Takes Readers on a Delightful Journey of the Restaurants and Diners That Became American Icons
A&W Root Beer. Foster’s Freeze. IHOP. Der Wienerschnitzel. See’s Candy. Jack in the Box. You name the American food icon, and chances are its roots are in California. But what are their origin stories? Who started the very first branch? Where were the original buildings? What made them famous? And for the few that are no longer around, or that have a smaller footprint than they had in their glory days, what happened to them?www.fb101.com
