Reno, NV

A two-vehicle collision injured four people on Mt. Rose Highway (Reno, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
On Monday night, four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Mt. Rose Highway.

The incident took place several miles past the ski resort at about 7 p.m. initial reports revealed that two motorcycles were involved in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be involved in the accident at this time, officials said.

On arrival, emergency crews transported all four victims to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries. Officials closed Mt. Rose Highway for approximately 2 hours as crews worked at the scene. The identities of the injured victims have not been revealed as of now.

The cause of the crash is under active review.

August 10, 2021

Source: kolotv.com

