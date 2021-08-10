Cancel
Drinks

BORDEAUX WINE SALES INCREASE 21% IN THE U.S.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bordeaux wine region has reported outstanding growth of 21% in sales volume and value in the U.S. market, the highest sales increase recorded over a 12-month period since 1986. The results have just been released by the Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) and encompass the most recent annualized data available from June 2020 to May 2021. Bordeaux wine sales reached 29 million bottles (or 2.43 million 9-liter cases) in volume, representing an annualized turnover of $326 million in value terms. By volume and value, the U.S. is the second largest export market for Bordeaux wines.

