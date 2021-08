As lawyers, we often fail to understand what clients really want. Sure, they want positive results. But most are looking for far more than that, even if their expectations are never explicitly stated. In the midst of what may be one of the most trying, stressful and consequential moments in a client’s life or business, they’re also counting on a positive experience. What a lawyer does for a client (the result) can be overshadowed by how he or she does it (the experience).