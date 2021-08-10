A truck struck and injured a 2-year-old child in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Sunday, a 2-year-old child from Arizona suffered injuries after being hit by a truck in Las Vegas.

Officers were called at the crash scene at about 12:07 p.m. after getting reports of a 2-year-old child being run over by a vehicle in Meadview, Arizona, a small community near Lake Mead. On arrival, emergency responders provided medical aid to the child at the scene and then airlifted the child to Las Vegas through a helicopter.

Officials came to know that the child was sitting in a chair next to a water trailer as the father was off-loading. When he was done, the father got into the truck to move it, while the mother walked over to another area.

Officers said in a statement that the father start pulling the truck forward and the mother quickly warned him to stop. The father stopped the vehicle but he had already hit the child. Authorities do not believe that the father was under the influence at that time. The child was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning.

An investigation is continuing.

August 10, 2021

Source: news3lv.com

