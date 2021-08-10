Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

A truck struck and injured a 2-year-old child in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HJ2J_0bN94kQ000

On Sunday, a 2-year-old child from Arizona suffered injuries after being hit by a truck in Las Vegas.

Officers were called at the crash scene at about 12:07 p.m. after getting reports of a 2-year-old child being run over by a vehicle in Meadview, Arizona, a small community near Lake Mead. On arrival, emergency responders provided medical aid to the child at the scene and then airlifted the child to Las Vegas through a helicopter.

Officials came to know that the child was sitting in a chair next to a water trailer as the father was off-loading. When he was done, the father got into the truck to move it, while the mother walked over to another area.

Officers said in a statement that the father start pulling the truck forward and the mother quickly warned him to stop. The father stopped the vehicle but he had already hit the child. Authorities do not believe that the father was under the influence at that time. The child was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning.

An investigation is continuing.

August 10, 2021

Source: news3lv.com

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Discover other Nevada Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Learn more about Nevada Car Insurance Limits, The State of Nevada Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Meadview, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nevada Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Police Report#Police Accident Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 38-year-old motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle accident in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday morning, a 38-year-old Las Vegas man lost his life in a motorcycle accident in central Las Vegas. According to the officers, the man was riding his 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 south on Torrey Pines Drive, just south of Burlwood Way, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway. The impact threw the rider from his bike and into a light pole, officials reported on Thursday afternoon.
Henderson, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

On Thursday morning, a man suffered major injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Henderson. According to Henderson Police, the incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road. Reports showed that a Mercedes Benz sedan ran off the road and went into a drainage ditch. Officials said that speed seemed to have played a role in the crash.
Bridgeville, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured two people on Highway 36 (Bridgeville, CA)

A single-vehicle crash injured two people on Highway 36 (Bridgeville, CA) On Thursday, 2 people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 36. As per the initial information, the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Highway 36. Investigation of the crash revealed that a vehicle lost control due to unknown reasons and went over the embankment, west of Buck Mountain School Bus Stop.
Clark County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Patricia Slater died and 3 children injured in a two-vehicle collision on I-5 (Clark County, WA)

On Thursday morning, 35-year-old Patricia Slater, a resident of Longview, died and three children suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-5. The fatal incident took place shortly after 2 a.m. in Ridgefield, near the Clark County Fairgrounds exit in which an attenuator truck and another car was involved. Washington State Patrol reported that Patricia Slater’s car rear-ended the Department of Transportation truck that was parked on I-5 SB with its lights flashing.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person dead in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 101 (San Jose, CA)

1 person dead in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 101 (San Jose, CA) On Wednesday, a pedestrian was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 101. Officers quickly responded to the crash scene at around 3:31 a.m., south of the McKee Road on-ramp. On arrival, officials found the pedestrian dead on the freeway. Responders reduced the southbound traffic lanes to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.
Washington StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

A motorcycle crash killed 35-year-old Travis J Lewis in Everett (Everett, WA)

On early Thursday, 35-year-old Travis J Lewis, a resident of Camano Island, lost his life after a motorcycle accident in Everett. According to the Washington State Patrol, Lewis lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at around 12:30 a.m. while exiting from Highway 2 onto northbound Interstate 5. Lewis lost control in a curve and crashed into the right side guardrail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy