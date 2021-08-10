FLYBOYS WALKOFF TO WIN 2021 APPY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP Williams’ walk-off double lifts Greenville past Pulaski, 9-8 Box Score | Play-by-Play
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Chris Williams hit a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Greeneville past Pulaski, 9-8, in the 2021 Appalachian League Championship Game on Monday night at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee. The Flyboys close out the 2021 season with a 34-16-1 record, while the River Turtles finish at 32-23. After the River Turtles took the lead in the top of the ninth, Williams doubled to right field with a pair of runners on to secure the championship in the Appy League’s inaugural season as a collegiate summer league.www.caswellmessenger.com
