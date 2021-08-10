RP FUNDING CENTER TABS LEVY AS NEW HOSPITALITY PARTNER

Today, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas announced they will require proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the venue. On their website, they say that guests must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and must wear masks at all times in the venue. Kids under the age of 12 would be forced to submit to a COVID test and provide a negative test result before being able to watch a concert or theater event at the Smith Center.