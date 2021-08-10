Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RP FUNDING CENTER TABS LEVY AS NEW HOSPITALITY PARTNER

fb101.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RP Funding Center is proud to announce an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Levy to operate and elevate the hospitality experience at the venue. The partnership makes Levy the hospitality team for catering and concessions at the center. Levy, the industry leader in creating incredible experiences at world-class sports and entertainment venues and events, will partner with the RP Funding Center to craft unique food and beverage experiences during Concerts, Broadway shows and Center Stage Pre-Show Dining Chef Tables, Lakeland Magic Basketball, Florida Tropics Soccer and other sporting, community and private group events.

www.fb101.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rp Funding Center#Center Stage#The Rp Funding Center#Concerts#Lakeland Magic Basketball#Florida Tropics Soccer#Rp Funding Center#Ftx Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesshotelbusiness.com

Senate Hospitality becomes Wellengood Partners

Hospitality management and development company Senate Hospitality is beginning a new chapter as Wellengood Partners. Founded in 2002, the company has developed and managed properties ranging from 80 to nearly 3,000 rooms, both established brands and emerging lifestyle concepts, as well as luxury destinations and entertainment venues. The team at...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Job fair scheduled Thursday at RP Funding Center in Lakeland

LAKELAND — Job News USA is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. According information distributed by Job News USA, companies will be recruiting for hundreds of positions in different industries as well as offering resume reviewing.
Economyhotelbusiness.com

KSL Capital Partners launches Mission Hill Hospitality

An affiliate of KSL Capital Partners LLC, an investor in travel and leisure businesses, has launched Mission Hill Hospitality, a portfolio company created to acquire select-service and extended-stay hotels. To date, Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired 12 hotels. KSL historically has focused on full-service hotels, particularly in leisure destinations generally...
Anna Maria, FLislander.org

Community center awaits county funding for concerts

This year’s Bradenton Gulf Island Concert Series ended a month ago, but it could be another month before there are complete financial results. The concerts were held at the Center of Anna Maria Island on the field and in the gym at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria. The four-concert series...
Huber Heights, OHdayton.com

NEW DETAILS: Rose Music Center awarded $3.8M in federal shuttered venue funds

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Rose Music Center at The Heights has received more than $3.8 million in federal shuttered venues funds due to the coronavirus, according to the city. The funds awarded for the Rose from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant total $3,846,702, Interim Huber Heights City Manager Scott Falkowski said in email.
Economybeckersasc.com

Surgery Partners inks deal with New York endoscopy center

Surgery Partners has entered a deal with Long Island, N.Y.-based Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center, according to The Bloom Organization, which represented the endoscopy center in the transaction. The 8,481-square-foot multispecialty Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center features four operating rooms. More than 20 physicians perform more than 10,000 cases annually. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Accounting Today Names CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partner Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to 2021 MP Elite. Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named CPAmerica member firm AbitOs’ Raimundo Lopez-Lima Levi to the 2021 Managing Partner Elite list. Levi is one of ten managing partners across the country to receive this prestigious recognition from Accounting Today.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

City, Welfare Workers partner at center

The Welfare Workers Club (WWC) will continue to have a role at the Dickey-Givens Center at Fannie Robinson Park. On Aug. 12, the Taylor City Council approved an operations agreement between the…
Ogden, UTHerald-Journal

McKay-Dee Hospital announces construction of new cancer center

The largest renovation project at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital has begun to greatly increase the availability of cancer care and advanced treatments for Northern Utah. The project will be the largest construction project at the hospital since it opened at its current location in 2002. The new cancer center will be...
Saratoga Springs, NYNEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Hospital Gala raises funds for the Community Health Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital’s 39th Annual Gala, held a benefit in support of Saratoga’s Community Care Center, in Saratoga. The Aug 4, event raised over $346 thousand to support the only facility of its kind in Saratoga, which centers on providing primary care, dental, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
Internetvmware.com

Partner Demand Center Site Redesign

On August 20 the platform will undergo a site redesign to improve your overall experience, offering better navigation, and reporting functionality. Post launch, join your region’s Partner Demand Center Office Hours or register for the September 10 vmLIVE to get a tour of the new site and chat with our experts.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Anthem partners with CareMax to open 50 medical centers

Miami-based CareMax, a senior healthcare provider with an emphasis on value-based care, penned a partnership with Anthem that will lead to the duo opening 50 medical centers around the country. The medical centers will primarily be created in areas where Anthem is focusing value-based care efforts, according to the Aug....
Businessfb101.com

Elior North America Signs On As Pouring Partner With Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage brands, is happy to announce that its beverages are now available at many locations operated by culinary management company Elior North America. Elior North America’s Cura Hospitality, Aladdin Campus Dining, Lexington Independents, and Corporate Chefs companies are now offering Tractor’s Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural beverages.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Taxpayer Funded Smith Center to Require Proof of Vaccine

Today, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas announced they will require proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the venue. On their website, they say that guests must show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and must wear masks at all times in the venue. Kids under the age of 12 would be forced to submit to a COVID test and provide a negative test result before being able to watch a concert or theater event at the Smith Center.
Miami Beach, FLfb101.com

Jia – NOW OPEN – in the South of Fifth Neighborhood

Local restaurant veteran and hospitality entrepreneur, Ken Ray, is thrilled to announce the opening of Jia, a brand-new modern Chinese Dinner Club concept, nestled in the very heart of Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. The dining destination serves as the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area, spearheaded by award-winning internationally renowned Executive Chef Weng Choon “William” Lai, with notable expertise in the Modern Cantonese Culinary Arts. Jia extends the ultimate upscale South Beach dining and nightlife experience, in a relaxed and welcoming setting that fuses high-style design with an edgy yet sophisticated ambiance.
Jacksonville, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville appoints new hospital president

Nicole B. Thomas has been appointed hospital president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville. She was the first female and first African American to lead a Baptist Health hospital when she was named Baptist Medical Center South’s president in 2016. Thomas has served in health care administration for 25 years and...
New Orleans, LAfb101.com

MISTER MAO NOW OPEN IN NEW ORLEANS’ UPTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD

Mister Mao, the highly-anticipated restaurant from Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell opened to the public in New Orleans’ Uptown neighborhood in late July 2021. With a bar and lounge seating 25; a vibrant and lively dining room; and an interactive Chef’s Counter, Mister Mao is quickly becoming the city’s go-to perch to gather with friends and family for an evening filled with creative, “inauthentic” food and killer cocktails.

Comments / 0

Community Policy