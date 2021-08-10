RP FUNDING CENTER TABS LEVY AS NEW HOSPITALITY PARTNER
The RP Funding Center is proud to announce an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Levy to operate and elevate the hospitality experience at the venue. The partnership makes Levy the hospitality team for catering and concessions at the center. Levy, the industry leader in creating incredible experiences at world-class sports and entertainment venues and events, will partner with the RP Funding Center to craft unique food and beverage experiences during Concerts, Broadway shows and Center Stage Pre-Show Dining Chef Tables, Lakeland Magic Basketball, Florida Tropics Soccer and other sporting, community and private group events.www.fb101.com
