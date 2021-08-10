CONSTELLATION CULINARY GROUP LAUNCHES EVENT AND EDUCATION CENTER
Constellation Culinary Group unveiled its latest event space in the heart of Wynwood, Miami’s arts and culture district. SGWS Wynwood is a 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose center with a focus on hospitality and education. The expansive, modern-industrial venue features four versatile event spaces for meetings and events with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology. Constellation will provide culinary offerings for corporate, culinary and social events and activations of all sizes.www.fb101.com
