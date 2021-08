In the continued effort to bring mental health awareness into the consciousness of society, something occasionally happens to catapult it to the forefront of our collective conversations. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a movement is happening that carries with it potentially far reaching and lasting impacts as it pertains to how we as a society perceive mental health and well-being. When Simone Biles withdrew from gymnastics competition and Naomi Osaka took to the tennis court on the heels of withdrawing from the French Open, both athletes noted their mental health struggles.