“Back 2 School” oral health block party today
With school season just around the corner, Trenton’s KinderSmile is providing area children with a fun, interactive way to maintain oral hygiene. Starting today, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 12, KinderSmile, in partnership with The Center for Hispanic Policy Research and Development, is hosting a “Back 2 School Oral Health Block Party.” The event will run each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KinderSmile (101 North Broad Street).www.trentondaily.com
Comments / 0