Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:27AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northeastern Colorado...northwestern Kansas... and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Dundy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1023 PM MDT/1123 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles north of Haigler to 10 miles south of Yuma. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Abarr, Beecher Island and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 217 and 268. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH