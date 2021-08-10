Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:27AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By National Weather Service
kyma.com
 5 days ago

At 426 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Brenda, or 40 miles southeast of Parker, moving north at 5 mph. This. includes Interstate 10 and US 60. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mst#Doppler#Us 60#Az Route 72
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Gila Bend, AZkyma.com

VIDEO BLOG: Gila Bend Flooding

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent monsoon occurred over the weekend causing much of South-Central Arizona to be flooded and leaving Gila Bend devastated. The town's mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday and roads were closed from Maricopa. Crews were sent out on Saturday to perform...
Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:56:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pulaski THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI AND EAST CENTRAL WYTHE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 730 PM MST At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arizona State University, or over Tempe, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale and Sky Harbor Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 730 PM MST At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arizona State University, or over Tempe, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale and Sky Harbor Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bell County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BELL COUNTY At 845 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meldrum, or near Middlesboro, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clear Creek Springs and Davisburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON AND EAST CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sedley, or 9 miles north of Courtland, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Wakefield, Ivor, Homeville, Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Lumberton, Sebrell, Manry and Littleton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northeastern Colorado...northwestern Kansas... and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Dundy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1023 PM MDT/1123 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles north of Haigler to 10 miles south of Yuma. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Abarr, Beecher Island and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 217 and 268. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Deuel County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR WESTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chappell, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chappell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 81 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 730 PM MST At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arizona State University, or over Tempe, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale and Sky Harbor Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT/619 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot, or 16 miles south of Mobridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Akaska, Swan Creek Rec Area and Blackfoot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southampton; Sussex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON AND EAST CENTRAL SUSSEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 854 PM CDT/754 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Oahe, or 26 miles west of Gettysburg, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Potter and southeastern Dewey Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Surry County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Surry; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND WEST CENTRAL SURRY COUNTIES At 724 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Disputanta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Waverly, Disputanta, Stony Creek, Homeville, Newville, Templeton, Booker, Barham and Prince George Golf. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wythe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI AND EAST CENTRAL WYTHE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Fall River County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fall River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FALL RIVER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Oelrichs, or 22 miles northwest of Chadron, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 600 PM, ping-pong ball sized hail was reported 4 miles NW of Oelrichs. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelrichs. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT/613 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot, or 17 miles south of Mobridge, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Akaska, Swan Creek Rec Area and Blackfoot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Blount County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BLOUNT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Bell County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:51:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL AND SOUTHERN LESLIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Bell County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy