Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 4:27AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; East Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 730 PM MST At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arizona State University, or over Tempe, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, South Mountain Park, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale and Sky Harbor Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 127 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0