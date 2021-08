Just the other day we were telling you about what to expect in a future Telegram update but here we are getting those beta update features plus a whole lot more. This stable update brings a lot of new video tools and improvements plus the 1-month history auto-delete mentioned in the beta. There are also new things like Precision Drawing, passcode and message sending animations, plus password reminders. As always, Telegram updates are always something to look forward to and this is no exception.