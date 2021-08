Friday, August 13th, 9:20 P.M. It's been another warm day here in the Northwest with highs hitting the low 90s today. It's stayed hazy for the most part in the metro area, but relief from the smoke/haze should be coming tomorrow. With less smoke tomorrow, some places west of the Cascades could be a little hotter than we were this afternoon. Expect a hot day again tomorrow, but not extreme heat.