2021 Fantasy Football: Boston Scott makes a list of top sleepers at the RB position

By Glenn Erby
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Scott has immediately become a favorite of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, and that should translate into an increased workload in 2021. Bleacher Report recently listed one fantasy football sleeper at every position, and Scott got the call at the running back spot. ADP: 162.7, RB63. That’s right—there are...

