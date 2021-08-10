Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 301 - 2021 Illini Position Preview: Tight ends
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner break down the 2021 Illinois football tight end group. The guys discuss why the position likely will be used more by the new Illini staff and why the staff should like whom it inherits at the position. The guys discuss why Daniel Barker shouldn't be overlooked and whether or not Luke Ford will truly break out. Then the guys discuss a few potential impact transfers, a walk-on to watch and the future at the position.247sports.com
Comments / 0