Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 301 - 2021 Illini Position Preview: Tight ends

Illinois basketball started tapping into the Indiana recruiting market for 2021, and it seems they are trying to dive back in for 2023. The Illini being able to land Luke Goode from the class of 2021 was big for the program. He is from Fort Wayne, which is a market Illinois isn’t familiar with. But all you have to do is take a drive down I-69 to find one of the next Indiana recruiting targets in Joey Brown.