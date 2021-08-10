Cancel
Labor Issues

Tyson Foods says 5,400 employees take COVID-19 shots after vaccine mandate

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

About 5,400 Tyson Foods Inc employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received their first shots since the meat processor last week ordered its entire U.S. workforce to be vaccinated by November, the company said on Monday.

